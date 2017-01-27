Jury deadlocks in Altoona man's murder trial

The trial for an Altoona man accused of shooting and killing his friend has ended with a hung jury.

A Jackson County jury deliberated all day before informing the judge Thursday night they were deadlocked in the case involving Michael O. Nelson. The judge then declared a mistrial.

Nelson was accused in the November 2015 death of Randall Perry. It happened at a house party in Jackson County. Nelson told dispatchers he didn't know the rifle was loaded, but prosecutors say he had military training on how to handle weapons. They also said his alcohol level was .07, just below the legal limit for driving. The Jackson County DA has asked the judge to set a date for a retrial.