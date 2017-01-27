Annual ski invitational expected to boost Eau Claire economy, despite weather setbacks

Friday kicks off the annual Silver Mine Ski Invitational in Eau Claire, but the recent weather in the area hasn't made preparing for this year's event easy.



Paul Jastrow, the Chief of Competition at the Invitational, told News 18 the warm-up in Eau Claire a couple of weeks ago really affected their ability to get the hill in good shape. He says they actually had to cover the whole hill with a tarp at one point to protect from the rain.



Jastrow said they usually use some artificial snow, but because temperatures stayed above freezing for so long crews were forced to get a little more creative this year.



"Where we lost snow for 2 weeks, we actually had to receive ice shavings from Hobbs Ice Arena," Jastrow said. "City helped truck the shavings out to help us groom our hill."



Jastrow also said they weren't able to open the hill to skiers for practice as early this year as in the past. But he said the less-than-ideal conditions haven't caused anyone to back out of the competition.



And that's good news, because the city of Eau Claire is expecting the weekend to be a nice boost of the local economy.



The Eau Claire Ski Club, the host of the Invitational, expects anywhere from 5-7,000 people at this year's event. They predict 10-20% of those people could be from out of town, which means big business in Eau Claire.



Mack John with Visit Eau Claire told News 18 the city could see as much as $365,000 from the weekend. She said it's a nice boost during the winter slump, but their real goal is to get visitors back to Eau Claire year-round.



"People want to come back to this event year after year," John said. "Our hope is that in them attending this event, and event like this, they're realizing Eau Claire is actually a cool destination outside of these specific events, so they'll want to keep on coming back and keep on contributing to our economy."



John said the cold weather shouldn't stop people from coming out to the event; there are warming tents on site so spectators can take a break from the elements and enjoy the competition comfortably.



Skiers will start jumping at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, but if you can't make it then the competition continues Saturday. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and jumping begins at 12:00 p.m.