Chippewa Manor celebrates 6,400 years of living

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Manor celebrated its residents who are 90-years and older with a birthday party Friday.

Four of the residents were 100-years-old and older. Together, their ages total 6,400 years of living.

Cecelia Harm celebrated her 95th birthday and said the secret to living a long, healthy life is to have the right genes. She said her father lived to be 103 and had a sharp mind until the day he passed.



Harm and her nine siblings grew up on a farm and she recalled walking almost a mile to a country school. Harm even remembers having to travel by horse and buggy. She has four children herself, seven grandchildren, and even a couple of great-grandchildren. To support her family, harm taught almost all of her life.

"I started out in a one-room country school, and then I taught in Ladysmith," Harm said. "Then, I taught in Tony, the Flambeau District it's now called, and I taught there the lower grades. I think I retired from there at the age of 65."

When asked how she feels about today's world with fast-growing technology, Harm said she just accepts it.