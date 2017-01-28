DASH CAM VIDEO: Eau Claire police complete investigation in fatal officer-involved shooting

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department has concluded its review of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire that happened in late January.

News 18 previously reported when Officer Kris O'Neill, a 19-year veteran with the Eau Claire Police Department, shot and killed 49-year-old Matthew Zank, of Eau Claire, on January 28. Authorities said Zank refused to drop his weapon, a semi-automatic BB gun pistol.

On Tuesday, Eau Claire police concluded its Administrative Review of the incident and determined the decision making and actions of Officer O'Neill were appropriate and compliant with the Eau Claire Police Department Policy, which includes use of force, officer involved shootings and deaths, officer response to calls, public alerts and patrol function.

In a statement, Eau Claire Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski said:

The results of the Administrative Review have confirmed that the members of the Eau Claire Police Department involved in the critical incident acted within the best interest of our community...This critical incident brings to light one of the most challenging issues facing our community and our police department. The mental health and wellness of our citizens deserves to be prioritized to care for people in crisis and help them develop resilience strategies to cope with stress and hardships. All too often, depression and hopelessness result in police officers responding to critical incidents which had previous warning signs that went untreated. Responsibility lies with the individual, family and peer support, the community, and the mental health treatment system.

News 18 previously reported in early May when Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King determined Officer O'Neill's use of deadly force was justified. According to the comprehensive criminal investigation report, which was conducted by the La Crosse Police Department, Officer O'Neill responded to the Scottish Inn and Suites on January 28 for a report of a man waving a gun at people and vehicles. It was later determined, Zank was the one who made that call.

According to the report, when O'Neill arrived, he found Zank and gave no fewer than seven commands for Zank to drop his weapon, but he did not comply. Instead, authorities said Zank kept walking closer to Officer O'Neil. That's when Officer O'Neill fired four shots, and Zank fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When Zank's body was searched, authorities found a note in his wallet that said:

“To the cop that shoot(s) me, I am sorry that I made you do it(.) Do not feel bad my life was (worthless).”

Authorities said at the time, Zank was living at the Scottish Inn & Suites for 9 nights after being released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institution. He had previously been diagnosed with mental health and alcohol issues.

Zank's hotel room was searched, and prescription pill bottles were found and seven empty liquor bottles. An autopsy shows Zank had a blood alcohol count of 0.137.

Further investigation showed Zank purchased the CO-2, semi-automatic BB gun pistol from Walmart in Eau Claire, three days prior to the shooting.

Officer O'Neill was asked if he thought he had any other option in dealing with the suspect. He said:

No... He was going to kill me or someone else.

An Eau Claire police lieutenant told News 18 on Tuesday Officer O'Neill will be returning to patrol duty some time this week after being previously placed on administrative duty during the investigation.

FULL RELEASE OF RECORDS HERE

Posted on May 1, 2017:

Posted on February 15, 2017:

Posted on January 30, 2017:

Posted January 28, 2017:

