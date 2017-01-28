LATEST: Man ID'd in fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Eau Claire police have identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer Saturday.

Police said Matthew C. Zank, 49, from Eau Claire, was in the area of the Scottish Inn and Suites, located off of West MacArthur Avenue. Police said Zank was pointing a gun at passing vehicles and people in the area.

Police said Officer Kris O'Neill, a 19-year veteran with the Eau Claire Police Department, arrived on scene and ordered Zank to drop the weapon numerous times. Police said Zank did not comply with those orders, so O'Neill fired his weapon. Police said officers began life-saving actions but were unsuccessful. Zank died at the scene.

Police said the investigation has determined that Zank was the original 911 caller that morning. They said Zank was renting a room at the Scottish Inn and Suites.

Eau Claire police said an internal administrative review of the incident is underway. As per state statute and department policy, Officer O'Neill is on administrative assignment pending a complete review of the investigation.

