Turner Czekalski wins World Rope Jump Championship in Bloomer

Bloomer (WQOW) - Bloomer Elementary School student Turner Czekalski defeated more than 100 other participants from around Wisconsin to claim the 2017 World Grand Championship with 61 jumps in 10 seconds.



Czekalski beat 5-time defending champion Vaughn Zwiefelhofer by three jumps to claim his first title.



The rope jump competition was started in 1960 by former Bloomer phy-ed teacher Wally Mohrman to promote physical fitness and competition.



The Grand Championship trophy was presented to Czekaslski by Zwiefelhofer and Paul Morning, who holds the world record with 72 jumps in 10 seconds.