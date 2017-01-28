Turner Czekalski wins World Rope Jump Championship in Bloomer - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Turner Czekalski wins World Rope Jump Championship in Bloomer

Posted:

Bloomer (WQOW) - Bloomer Elementary School student Turner Czekalski defeated more than 100 other participants from around Wisconsin to claim the 2017 World Grand Championship with 61 jumps in 10 seconds.

 Czekalski beat 5-time defending champion Vaughn Zwiefelhofer by three jumps to claim his first title. 

The rope jump competition was started in 1960 by former Bloomer phy-ed teacher Wally Mohrman to promote physical fitness and competition.

The Grand Championship trophy was presented to Czekaslski by Zwiefelhofer and Paul Morning, who holds the world record with 72 jumps in 10 seconds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.