3rd Annual Winter Fest wraps up on Lake Altoona Sunday

Altoona (WQOW) -- Sunday was the final day of Winter Fest in Altoona and organizers are calling it a success despite ice concerns they had the week earlier.



They said colder temperatures the few days before the event helped make the ice more solid. Though they are glad they made safety changes, like parking off the ice and moving the entertainment stage on shore as a precaution.



Hundreds of attendees took part in motorcycle and four-wheeler races, as well as an ice-fishing contest. Organizers said they don't know how many people showed up this year, but believe it was a better turnout than last year despite their concerns about the ice.



"It was stressful, but we pulled through," Brad Windeshausen, the Operator of Winter Fest and Games, told News 18. "We have a plan if the ice isn't safe, you know, we just do the backup, but it was a little short notice. We made things work and it came together."



Organizers said they appreciate the public's understanding of the changes that were made and hope they had a wonderful time at the 3rd annual event. They also said they're planning on an even bigger event next year.