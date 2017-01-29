MN man arrested for 4th OWI in St. Croix Co.

St. Croix Co. (WQOW) -- A 45-year-old man from Roseville, Minnesota was arrested for driving under the influence in St. Croix County early Sunday morning, his 4th offense.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers stopped Joachim Kenneth Bedynek-Strumm for speeding at 12:30 a.m. on I-94 near Baldwin, Wisconsin.



They told News 18 the troopers smelled intoxicants and after failed field sobriety tests, Bedynek-Strumm was arrested for a 4th offense felony OWI. He was taken to the St. Croix County jail, where he will be held until Monday.