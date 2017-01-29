Pro life community rallies in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The March For Life drew hundreds of thousands in Washington D.C. last week, but Eau Claire has been hosting an event of its own in late January for decades fighting for the life of all people.

Sunday's rally drew dozens of people from different religious backgrounds to Peace Lutheran Church. It's a rally organizers said has been going on since the 1970s when abortion became legal in the United States.

President of Eau Claire County Right to Life Steve Werner said although aborting an unborn child is often the first thing people think of when it comes to right to life, the event is focused on all stages of life, from conception to natural death.

"It is important that the local citizens here have a place they can go to, and hear, a good pro-life talk and get involved so that they can fight this battle," Werner said.

Speakers said abortions have come down, but it is also important to focus on end of life issues, like physician-assisted suicide.