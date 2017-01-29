UPDATE: Charges filed against New Richmond teen involved in fatal drunk-driving crash

According to a criminal complaint, filed on Monday, 18-year-old Dalton Mundle, from New Richmond, has been charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated causing injury.
The criminal complaint reports that Mundle and three people were in the car, a Volkswagon Jetta, and they were driving back to New Richmond from a party. Mundle states he was driving the car when it went into the ditch, hit a utility pole and overturned. Authorities said no one was ejected from the car during the crash.
Mundle told sheriff's deputies he was driving about 55 to 60 miles per hour east on 170th Avenue, approaching 112th Street, when “he recalled someone said deer”. He said he panicked and does not remember if he on the brakes, or pushed the clutch in, and panicked and 'swerved the wheel' to the left and saw the pole. Mundle told officers that he called his parents, informing them of the crash and that he had been driving.
Officers said 19-year-old Jordan Tulgren, from New Richmond, died at the scene. They said Tulgren was in the backseat of the car during the crash, and he was wearing a seat belt.
The other two passengers in car, 18-year-old Tianna McDermott, from Baldwin, and 21-year-old Kevante Crutchfield, from Idabel, Oklahoma, were injured and taken to area hospitals. Police said McDermott, who was riding in the front seat of the car, was not wearing a seat belt.
Officers said Crutchfield was wearing a seat belt in the backseat. They reported finding some pills on Crutchfield and said that he had a warrant for his arrest.
During the investigation, sheriff's deputies reported smelling a moderate odor of intoxicants on Dalton. Dalton told police he had four to five beers at a party. Sheriff's deputies reported Dalton's eyes were red and glossy, and his speech was slurred and choppy. Officers requested Dalton provide them a PBT sample, which resulted at a 0.090 level.
The criminal complaint reports that sheriff's deputies searched Dalton's car for proof of sale and insurance information. During the search, officers found a “red metal grinder” in the glove box, which had a small amount of green leafy substance inside. Officers reported that the green leafy substance smelled of raw marijuana., which later tested positive for THC.
Officers arrested Dalton and transported him to the St. Croix County Jail.
