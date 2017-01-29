NOTICE: Snow will cause difficult travel in the Eau Claire area and most of Wisconsin

As of 8 a.m. on JAN 30th

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Plan ahead and add extra travel time Monday and Monday night.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists said snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin after 9 a.m. Monday. Several inches of accumulation are possible, especially north and east of Eau Claire. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday. Travel will be difficult with many roads being snow-covered and slippery, and periods of low visibility.

Monday and Monday night, expect totals between 1 and 3 inches in the Eau Claire area, including Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Altoona. 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible in Barron, Rusk, Taylor, northern Chippewa, and northern Clark Counties. This includes the communities of Rice Lake, Chetek, Bloomer, Cornell, Ladysmith, Gilman, Thorp, and Abbotsford.

