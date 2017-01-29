Chippewa Falls' Ty Wiberg leads Cardinals in the pool

Chippewa Falls, WI (WQOW) -- The Boys Swimming & Diving season is coming to an end, but Conference Championships and Sectionals are right around the corner. It has been a special year for the Chippewa Falls/McDonell Boys team, showing marked improvement. A big part of that is the inspiration they get from freshman swimmer Ty Wiberg.

But, he isn't your average swimmer. "I have Spina bifida, and its a neural tube defect, meaning that my spinal cord was affected, it was outside my back when I was born," Ty said. "Depending on the level, I don't have feeling from about the knees down, and then most of the muscles in my legs don't fire except for my quads. It was kind of a struggle growing up, when I was younger, it was hard fitting in for me with my disability, it was hard kinda figuring things out, just being kinda different from everybody else, but as I got older, I started to find where I fit in, and right now I'm starting to see that right here on the swim team, I'm like, I really fit in here.They all treat me like a normal swimmer. They don't treat me any different. They don't treat me like a kid in a wheelchair, and sure, I may swim differently than them, but that doesn't stop them from being supportive."



Nick Hora, the Chippewa Falls head coach, said Ty means a lot to their team in different ways. "He always comes to practice and he works really hard, and he has the most energy that I've ever seen out of any swimmer. He's always the first one on the deck," Hora said. "He's ready to hop in the water. He always asks me how the practice is looking for the day and he's just always energetic. He always helps whenever I need something, and I think that's really valuable."

Swimming, and more specifically being active, has been a big part of Ty's life since the beginning. "I've always had an interest in swimming. I've swam in swim lessons or whatever throughout my life, and then in 7th Grade I started swimming competitively because I just wanted to try it," Ty said. "I'm doing something like my family does. We all like to be active, so it was kind of like, if I continue to stay active, it'll keep me healthy, but then I'll still be kinda close to my family in a way."

Swimming is a very precise, technical sport, and the majority of standard training is built around able-bodied swimmers, which means Ty has had to adapt those concepts to his own particular style. "When I first started out, I wasn't very good at it," Ty said, "But then I learned little things here and there on how to make it better, it was kind of just tweaking little things, more technique, just building up my endurance and strength in my arms. When I'm starting I obviously start on the blocks, and that's about the extent of what my legs not really are able to do, but are able to do in swimming, and then when I get down to the other wall, instead of doing a flip turn like everybody would normally do, I have to do an open turn because I'm more confident in that and then it's easier for me to plant my feet because in a flip turn you just have to know where your feet go, and since I can't feel my feet, I'm not as confident and it doesn't work as well because my feet will slip, so then I do the open turn and then just swim without using my legs."

Hora said swimming is an intensive sport, which can be hard to pull yourself through the water using just your warms for a whole race or practice. "Our goals are working on endurance and strengthening his core and his buoyancy, and being able to stay flat in the water," Hora said. "That comes a lot with arm strength, so more in regards to technique, we're just working on the little things and making sure that his catch on the water is perfect things like that."

Earlier in the season, Ty got to do something that he never expected: he anchored a Varsity Freestyle Relay. "When I found out that I was going to swim in a Varsity event at one of our last meets, it was kind of a surprise," Ty said. "I didn't think I would be swimming a varsity event, but then I was like, I feel good that he has confidence in me that I'm going to do well in this event."

But, Ty has much larger goals ahead of him than swimming Varsity at a local level. "I've raced a Junior Nationals last year, and so my goal is to improve my times obviously for that, and then long term would probably be Paralympics. Hopefully 2020 in Tokyo."

For now, though, Ty is happy doing something that he loves. "I just want to continue to keep myself healthy because swimming is a sport that I can do no matter what, it doesn't have to be competitive, or whatever, but it can keep me healthy, and it can keep me in shape," Wiberg said.

The Big Rivers Championships are this weekend, and you can find Ty in the pool with the rest of the Cardinals on Saturday, February 4 in the afternoon at Chippewa Falls Middle School.