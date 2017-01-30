LATEST: President Trump cancels WI trip, Harley Davidson says its not comfortable with hosting him

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - President Donald Trump will not head to Milwaukee for a previously scheduled visit of a Harley Davidson factory after the company decided it wasn't comfortable hosting him amid planned protests, an administration official said Tuesday.

Trump had been scheduled to tour the factory Thursday where he also planned to sign executive orders related to American manufacturing.

Large protests have been in the works in recent days, particularly in light of Trump's executive order issuing an immigration ban.

It was the threat of protests, and not Trump's planned signing of executive orders, that made Harley Davidson uncomfortable, the official said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- President Trump has canceled his Thursday visit to Wisconsin.

The President was scheduled to make a stop in Milwaukee and deliver a speech on economy.

No reason was given for the change of plans.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The White House confirmed the planned visit on Monday, which comes two weeks into Trump's presidency. His last trip to Wisconsin was in December as part of his victory tour.

Trump is making the stop amid continued backlash from the executive order he released Friday temporarily banning refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Trump is slated to announce his pick for a vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat on Tuesday.

No other details about his planned Thursday trip to Wisconsin have been released.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) --- According to CNN, President Trump will visit Milwaukee on Thursday to deliver an economic address highlighting manufacturing.

This would be Trump's first visit to the state as president. He was last in the state during hit "Thank You Tour" in December.

When we have more details on the visit, we will share them here.