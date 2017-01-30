$500 grant will help Eau Claire Memorial school store

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An update in technology will help an area high school modernize their school store.

Thanks to Sylvan Learning Center and United Bank, WQOW News 18 awarded Lauren Hedrington, of the marketing department at Eau Claire Memorial, a $500 Tools for Schools grant Monday morning to help purchase a new iPad for their school store.

Hedrington says, "Currently we're using a cash register, and we're not able to track inventory or accept credit cards or anything like that. So it was really important to modernize the store and to be more convenient for our shoppers to be able to accept credit cards."

A new iPad that will accept credit cards will not only streamline the point of sale process, but also help monitor sales at the store. Hedrington says that all the money raised at the school store goes to help the marketing program DECA, where students compete in business related competitions.

"DECA students are competing in district competition, and state, and even internationals” Hedrington says, “This year's international competition is in Anaheim, California, which is expensive. So by taking the profits from the sales of the store, we're putting it towards those competitions, the the financial burden for the students is less."

