Rice Lake police seize marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash

Rice Lake (WQOW) – On Wednesday, January 25, shortly after 10 a.m., the Rice Lake Police Department searched a property at 932 Rose avenue in Rice Lake. Officers said they found 13 ½ pounds of marijuana, $28,243.75 in cash and numerous high value clothing and shoes.

Police said 26-year-old Edwin Garcia Smith and 30-year-old Misty Gaston were taken into custody without incident. They said Smith and Gaston were transported to the Barron County Jail pending formal charges.