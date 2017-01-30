House fire in Altoona may have started in garage, fire crews say

Altoona (WQOW) – Shortly after midnight on Monday, the Altoona Fire Department responded to a house fire on South Beach Road in Altoona. Altoona fire crews said the fire may have started in the garage area.

Fire crews said all family members were able to escape the house safely. Crews said they were able to rescue the family dog.

The investigation is ongoing, and the final cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Altoona fire crews were assisted from Township Fire Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, Eau Claire Sheriff's Department, Altoona Public Works Department and the Altoona Police Department.