Chancellor: UW-Madison helping students/faculty impacted by travel ban

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison officials tells 27 News they are aware of 88 faculty, staff and students who are affected by President Trump's executive order banning travel into the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days. The university says it continues to monitor developments and gather more information.

Sunday night, Assistant Dean of Students Joshua Moon Johnson reached out to the students from the affected countries - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen - and told them the university did not have exact information on how the executive order will affect current UW-Madison students on F-1 and J-1 visas. He recommended the students not travel outside of the U.S., and he asked any students outside of the country at this time and preparing or trying to re-enter to contact his office.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank posted a statement on the university's web site Friday morning, detailing the UW-Madison's stance on the travel ban.