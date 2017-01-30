Governor Walker responds to travel ban

MADISON (WKOW) --- Governor Walker's office released a statement on the travel ban.
“This is a safety issue. A resettlement program to help refugees is compassionate and one that I support, but we should ensure we are doing everything possible to put the safety of our citizens first.” - Gov. Walker
