UW-Eau Claire reacts to Pres. Trump immigration order

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An executive order on immigration by President Donald Trump on Friday severely limits travel to and from seven different countries, including Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Somalia. News 18 wondered how this might impact students at UW-Eau Claire, where study abroad is promoted.



Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire's Assistant Chancellor for Facilities and University Relations, said the university is monitoring developments in regards to the president's executive order, but the college is conducting business as normal with regard to its international programs.



Rindo said there are more than 200 international students on campus, but none are from the seven countries listed in the order, so he said there is not an immediate concern at this point. He said the school is going to continue to promote international study.



"UW-Eau Claire has long been a national leader in study abroad," Rindo said. "Employers that we work with, who are interested in hiring our graduates, indicate to us that it is becoming increasingly important that students have the experiences globally that they need to be able to succeed in an increasingly global economy and an increasingly global society."



Statewide, the University of Wisconsin system said about 130 students are affected by the travel ban. UW President Ray Cross is urging students not to travel outside the United States in the next 90 days.