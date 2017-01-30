Court orders state districts redrawn, local politicians react

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A court order is forcing the hand of Wisconsin Republicans, requiring them to re-draw legislative districts. The panel of three judges ruled the current districts unconstitutionally favor Republicans, who control the state assembly and senate.



It's called gerrymandering, where the party in control re-draws lines to help them win future elections.



Chairman of the 3rd District Republican Party, Brian Westrate, said the party will be appealing this ruling to the United States Supreme Court. He said if the Democrats want lines re-drawn, they should work to win the majority.



Democrat Dana Wachs said Wisconsin has the most partisan redistricting plan in the nation, and it is about time the courts forced a change.



"Voters should have the right to select their legislators, not the other way around," Wachs said. "The way these lines were drawn, the legislators were picking their constituents"



"I understand they are whining about it," Westrate said. "I understand they are displeased that they have been losing elections. That doesn't mean there is any sort of unconstitutional behavior that took place."



The current court order said the legislature must draw new district lines by this coming November, one year before the 2018 election.

