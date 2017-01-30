Mauston High School teacher submits resignation amid a sexual assault investigation

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- A Mauston High School teacher, was arrested last Thursday, after allegations arose of him carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school.

In light of the investigation, Stewart Thompson, 25, submitted a resignation request to the Mauston School District's Board of Education.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, after an investigation into the alleged inappropriate relationship, Thompson was taken into custody, and tentatively charged with the "Sexual Assault of a Child by a School Staff Person."

Friday, a probable cause hearing was held where it was determined there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Thompson was released on a $50,000 signature bond, with conditions.

Mauston School District Superintendent Christine Weymouth released a statement saying in part, "An active law enforcement investigation is occurring and the school district is fully cooperating with that investigation. The school district will provide more information as it is made available..."

Weymouth also says the school board is meeting Monday, at 7 p.m. to review Stewart Thompson's request for resignation.

The alleged relationship remains under investigation.