Menomonie buildings come down to make way for Cobblestone Hotel

Menomonie (WQOW) -- When one door closes another opens. Monday, the city of Menomonie said goodbye to a few of its historic downtown buildings in order to make room for the future Cobblestone Hotel.

Crews began the work of taking down the buildings on Main Street, home of the former Jeff's Pizza and Black Thumb Glass. Staff working on the project said they're going to recycle every brick they can. The demolition is expected to take about two weeks.

Several people passing by the first stage of demolition told News 18 that although they have to say goodbye, they were excited to see the new hotel move in.