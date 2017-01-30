Eau Claire rally supporting refugees scheduled for Wednesday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A rally in support of refugees and immigration will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in downtown Eau Claire, Wednesday starting at 6:00 p.m.

Organizers said there will be local speakers from all different religious and ethnic backgrounds talking about their experience in Eau Claire. Organizers said it will also be a chance to recognize Eau Claire as a welcoming city and ask local legislators to recognize that as well.

"Eau Claire has been, for many many years, a place where people have come to seek opportunity, to seek safety. Right now we're facing obviously a huge crisis and I think many of the values that folks in this city hold to be those of compassion, of love, of being a welcoming place are being threatened on a national level. I think it's important for people to be able to speak up and say, no this is what kind of community we would like to be," said Eau Claire City Council Member and event organizer Andrew Werthmann.

Organizers said this will be the first of many more similar events planned within the city.