AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/30/17

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Oshkosh North (12) 14-0 120 1
2. Kimberly 13-0 107 2
3. Stevens Point 13-2 92 3
4. Madison Memorial 15-2 86 4
5. Brookfield Central 14-1 69 5
6. Oak Creek 13-2 47 7
7. Milwaukee Vincent 12-3 46 6
8. Muskego 13-2 38 8
9. Bay Port 12-2 17 NR
(tie)Arrowhead 11-4 17 9
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 10, Milwaukee Riverside University 7, Eau Claire North 2, Middleton 2.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. La Crosse Central (5) 12-2 113 1
2. Beaver Dam (7) 16-0 111 2
3. Waunakee 12-1 90 3
4. Stoughton 12-1 80 4
5. Pius XI 13-2 67 6
6. Cedarburg 14-2 54 7
7. Milw. Washington 12-3 44 9
8. Pewaukee 14-2 37 5
9. Onalaska 14-2 28 10
10. Whitnall 11-3 26 8
Others receiving votes: Pulaski 8, Kaukauna 2.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Ripon (8) 14-0 116 1
2. Appleton Xavier (4) 15-0 112 2
3. Lake Mills 14-1 94 3
4. Columbus 12-2 70 5
5. Southern Door 12-1 64 6
6. Bloomer 11-2 48 8
7. Martin Luther 13-2 42 9
8. Prescott 14-3 38 7
9. Edgewood 11-4 24 10
10. Westby 12-2 17 4
Others receiving votes: Waupun 15, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 12, Prairie du Chien 6, New Holstein 2.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Destiny (8) 15-1 116 1
2. Darlington (4) 15-0 112 2
3. Young Coggs Prep 12-2 89 5
4. Cochrane-Fountain City 13-0 73 7
5. The Prairie School 13-2 67 4
6. Regis 12-3 55 8
7. Laconia 12-2 54 3
8. Edgar 12-2 48 9
9. Stanley-Boyd 11-2 30 6
10. Spring Valley 10-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's Springs 3, Shiocton 2, Markesan 1, Howards Grove 1.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Shullsburg (12) 14-0 120 2
2. Columbus Catholic 15-0 101 3
3. Seneca 15-0 93 4
4. Barneveld 11-2 80 1
(tie)Hilbert 14-1 80 5
6. Bangor 12-1 65 6
7. Gresham Community 11-2 41 7
8. Almond-Bancroft 11-2 31 8
9. McDonell Central 9-3 27 9
10. Alma-Pepin 10-3 12 10
Others receiving votes: Rio 4, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Loyal 2, Black Hawk 1, Assumption 1.
=============
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Appleton North (10) 17-0 127 1
2. Milwaukee King (2) 18-0 101 2
3. Mukwonago 16-1 90 5
4. De Pere 15-2 80 6
5. Germantown 15-2 72 7
6. Arrowhead 14-3 51 4
7. Middleton 14-2 50 3
8. Sun Prairie 13-3 40 10
9. Hudson 13-2 32 9
10. Bay Port 13-4 12 8
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3, Madison East 2.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. Beaver Dam (12) 16-0 120 1
2. West De Pere 14-0 107 2
3. New Berlin West 16-1 98 3
4. Monroe 14-2 82 4
5. Pewaukee 14-3 66 6
6. Plymouth 13-2 54 7
7. Waunakee 14-2 48 8
8. Stoughton 13-3 34 5
9. Hortonville 10-3 31 9
10. Onalaska 12-4 11 NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Union Grove 8, Mount Horeb 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Whitewater (9) 14-1 117 1
2. Martin Luther (1) 15-1 104 2
3. Edgewood (2) 12-3 88 3
4. Richland Center 14-1 82 4
5. Freedom 14-2 69 T5
6. Wrightstown 13-2 65 T5
7. Valders 14-2 51 8
8. Kewaunee 13-3 35 7
9. Amherst 13-1 12 NR
(tie)Bloomer 13-3 12 9
Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Hayward 5, West Salem 4, Southern Door 4, Marshall 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Aquinas (9) 15-0 116 1
2. Laconia (1) 18-0 102 T2
3. Lourdes Academy (2) 13-1 97 T2
4. Wisconsin Heights 15-0 86 4
5. Melrose-Mindoro 15-0 71 5
6. Howards Grove 15-1 59 6
7. Neillsville 13-1 49 7
8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14-0 37 9
9. Mineral Point 13-3 18 NR
10. Marathon 13-3 14 8
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Ozaukee 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Clayton (12) 15-0 120 1
2. Black Hawk 15-0 108 3
3. McDonell Central 13-2 86 2
4. Flambeau 14-1 80 5
5. Tri-County 15-0 68 7
6. Bangor 13-3 65 4
7. Shullsburg 12-3 44 8
8. Loyal 14-3 25 9
9. Riverdale 12-3 23 6
(tie)Newman Catholic 12-4 23 10
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Rio 5, Seneca 3, Living Word Lutheran 3.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.