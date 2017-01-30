AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/30/17

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:



Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Oshkosh North (12) 14-0 120 1

2. Kimberly 13-0 107 2

3. Stevens Point 13-2 92 3

4. Madison Memorial 15-2 86 4

5. Brookfield Central 14-1 69 5

6. Oak Creek 13-2 47 7

7. Milwaukee Vincent 12-3 46 6

8. Muskego 13-2 38 8

9. Bay Port 12-2 17 NR

(tie)Arrowhead 11-4 17 9

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 10, Milwaukee Riverside University 7, Eau Claire North 2, Middleton 2.



Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (5) 12-2 113 1

2. Beaver Dam (7) 16-0 111 2

3. Waunakee 12-1 90 3

4. Stoughton 12-1 80 4

5. Pius XI 13-2 67 6

6. Cedarburg 14-2 54 7

7. Milw. Washington 12-3 44 9

8. Pewaukee 14-2 37 5

9. Onalaska 14-2 28 10

10. Whitnall 11-3 26 8

Others receiving votes: Pulaski 8, Kaukauna 2.



Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Ripon (8) 14-0 116 1

2. Appleton Xavier (4) 15-0 112 2

3. Lake Mills 14-1 94 3

4. Columbus 12-2 70 5

5. Southern Door 12-1 64 6

6. Bloomer 11-2 48 8

7. Martin Luther 13-2 42 9

8. Prescott 14-3 38 7

9. Edgewood 11-4 24 10

10. Westby 12-2 17 4

Others receiving votes: Waupun 15, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 12, Prairie du Chien 6, New Holstein 2.



Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Destiny (8) 15-1 116 1

2. Darlington (4) 15-0 112 2

3. Young Coggs Prep 12-2 89 5

4. Cochrane-Fountain City 13-0 73 7

5. The Prairie School 13-2 67 4

6. Regis 12-3 55 8

7. Laconia 12-2 54 3

8. Edgar 12-2 48 9

9. Stanley-Boyd 11-2 30 6

10. Spring Valley 10-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's Springs 3, Shiocton 2, Markesan 1, Howards Grove 1.



Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Shullsburg (12) 14-0 120 2

2. Columbus Catholic 15-0 101 3

3. Seneca 15-0 93 4

4. Barneveld 11-2 80 1

(tie)Hilbert 14-1 80 5

6. Bangor 12-1 65 6

7. Gresham Community 11-2 41 7

8. Almond-Bancroft 11-2 31 8

9. McDonell Central 9-3 27 9

10. Alma-Pepin 10-3 12 10

Others receiving votes: Rio 4, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Loyal 2, Black Hawk 1, Assumption 1.



=============

GIRLS HS BASKETBALL

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:



Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Appleton North (10) 17-0 127 1

2. Milwaukee King (2) 18-0 101 2

3. Mukwonago 16-1 90 5

4. De Pere 15-2 80 6

5. Germantown 15-2 72 7

6. Arrowhead 14-3 51 4

7. Middleton 14-2 50 3

8. Sun Prairie 13-3 40 10

9. Hudson 13-2 32 9

10. Bay Port 13-4 12 8

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3, Madison East 2.



Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. Beaver Dam (12) 16-0 120 1

2. West De Pere 14-0 107 2

3. New Berlin West 16-1 98 3

4. Monroe 14-2 82 4

5. Pewaukee 14-3 66 6

6. Plymouth 13-2 54 7

7. Waunakee 14-2 48 8

8. Stoughton 13-3 34 5

9. Hortonville 10-3 31 9

10. Onalaska 12-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Union Grove 8, Mount Horeb 1.



Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Whitewater (9) 14-1 117 1

2. Martin Luther (1) 15-1 104 2

3. Edgewood (2) 12-3 88 3

4. Richland Center 14-1 82 4

5. Freedom 14-2 69 T5

6. Wrightstown 13-2 65 T5

7. Valders 14-2 51 8

8. Kewaunee 13-3 35 7

9. Amherst 13-1 12 NR

(tie)Bloomer 13-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Hayward 5, West Salem 4, Southern Door 4, Marshall 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3.



Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Aquinas (9) 15-0 116 1

2. Laconia (1) 18-0 102 T2

3. Lourdes Academy (2) 13-1 97 T2

4. Wisconsin Heights 15-0 86 4

5. Melrose-Mindoro 15-0 71 5

6. Howards Grove 15-1 59 6

7. Neillsville 13-1 49 7

8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14-0 37 9

9. Mineral Point 13-3 18 NR

10. Marathon 13-3 14 8

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Ozaukee 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3.



Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Clayton (12) 15-0 120 1

2. Black Hawk 15-0 108 3

3. McDonell Central 13-2 86 2

4. Flambeau 14-1 80 5

5. Tri-County 15-0 68 7

6. Bangor 13-3 65 4

7. Shullsburg 12-3 44 8

8. Loyal 14-3 25 9

9. Riverdale 12-3 23 6

(tie)Newman Catholic 12-4 23 10

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Rio 5, Seneca 3, Living Word Lutheran 3.

