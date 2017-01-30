AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/30/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Basketball Polls - 1/30/17

Posted:

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
   Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
School                                        Record    Points    Last  Week
  1.  Oshkosh  North  (12)        14-0        120          1                 
  2.  Kimberly                            13-0        107          2                 
  3.  Stevens  Point                  13-2        92            3                 
  4.  Madison  Memorial            15-2        86            4                 
  5.  Brookfield  Central        14-1        69            5                 
  6.  Oak  Creek                          13-2        47            7                 
  7.  Milwaukee  Vincent          12-3        46            6                 
  8.  Muskego                              13-2        38            8                 
  9.  Bay  Port                            12-2        17            NR               
(tie)Arrowhead                        11-4        17            9                 
   Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 10, Milwaukee Riverside University 7, Eau Claire North 2, Middleton 2.

Division 2
School                                              Record    Points    Last  Week
  1.  La  Crosse  Central  (5)        12-2        113          1                 
  2.  Beaver  Dam  (7)                      16-0        111          2                 
  3.  Waunakee                                  12-1        90            3                 
  4.  Stoughton                                12-1        80            4                 
  5.  Pius  XI                                    13-2        67            6                 
  6.  Cedarburg                                14-2        54            7                 
  7.  Milw.  Washington                  12-3        44            9                 
  8.  Pewaukee                                  14-2        37            5                 
  9.  Onalaska                                  14-2        28            10               
10.  Whitnall                                  11-3        26            8                 
   Others receiving votes: Pulaski 8, Kaukauna 2.

Division 3
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week
  1.  Ripon  (8)                            14-0        116          1                 
  2.  Appleton  Xavier  (4)        15-0        112          2                 
  3.  Lake  Mills                          14-1        94            3                 
  4.  Columbus                              12-2        70            5                 
  5.  Southern  Door                    12-1        64            6                 
  6.  Bloomer                                11-2        48            8                 
  7.  Martin  Luther                    13-2        42            9                 
  8.  Prescott                              14-3        38            7                 
  9.  Edgewood                              11-4        24            10               
10.  Westby                                  12-2        17            4                 
   Others receiving votes: Waupun 15, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 12, Prairie du Chien 6, New Holstein 2.

Division 4
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week
  1.  Destiny  (8)                              15-1        116          1                 
  2.  Darlington  (4)                        15-0        112          2                 
  3.  Young  Coggs  Prep                    12-2        89            5                 
  4.  Cochrane-Fountain  City        13-0        73            7                 
  5.  The  Prairie  School                13-2        67            4                 
  6.  Regis                                          12-3        55            8                 
  7.  Laconia                                      12-2        54            3                 
  8.  Edgar                                          12-2        48            9                 
  9.  Stanley-Boyd                            11-2        30            6                 
10.  Spring  Valley                          10-3        9              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's Springs 3, Shiocton 2, Markesan 1, Howards Grove 1.

Division 5
School                                      Record    Points    Last  Week
  1.  Shullsburg  (12)            14-0        120          2                 
  2.  Columbus  Catholic        15-0        101          3                 
  3.  Seneca                              15-0        93            4                 
  4.  Barneveld                        11-2        80            1                 
(tie)Hilbert                          14-1        80            5                 
  6.  Bangor                              12-1        65            6                 
  7.  Gresham  Community        11-2        41            7                 
  8.  Almond-Bancroft            11-2        31            8                 
  9.  McDonell  Central          9-3          27            9                 
10.  Alma-Pepin                      10-3        12            10               
   Others receiving votes: Rio 4, Milwaukee Academy of Science 2, Loyal 2, Black Hawk 1, Assumption 1.

=============
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
  Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 30, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
School                                      Record    Points    Last  Week
1.  Appleton  North  (10)          17-0          127                    1
2.  Milwaukee  King  (2)            18-0          101                    2
3.  Mukwonago                              16-1            90                    5
4.  De  Pere                                  15-2            80                    6
5.  Germantown                            15-2            72                    7
6.  Arrowhead                              14-3            51                    4
7.  Middleton                              14-2            50                    3
8.  Sun  Prairie                          13-3            40                  10
9.  Hudson                                    13-2            32                    9
10.  Bay  Port                              13-4            12                    8
   Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 3, Madison East 2.

Division 2
School                              Record    Points    Last  Week
1.  Beaver  Dam  (12)          16-0          120                    1
2.  West  De  Pere                14-0          107                    2
3.  New  Berlin  West          16-1            98                    3
4.  Monroe                            14-2            82                    4
5.  Pewaukee                        14-3            66                    6
6.  Plymouth                        13-2            54                    7
7.  Waunakee                        14-2            48                    8
8.  Stoughton                      13-3            34                    5
9.  Hortonville                  10-3            31                    9
10.  Onalaska                      12-4            11            NR
   Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 10, Union Grove 8, Mount Horeb 1.

Division 3
School                                  Record    Points    Last  Week     
1.  Whitewater  (9)                14-1          117                    1     
2.  Martin  Luther  (1)          15-1          104                    2     
3.  Edgewood  (2)                    12-3            88                    3     
4.  Richland  Center              14-1            82                    4     
5.  Freedom                              14-2            69              T5
6.  Wrightstown                      13-2            65                    T5   
7.  Valders                              14-2            51                    8     
8.  Kewaunee                            13-3            35                    7     
9.  Amherst                              13-1            12                    NR   
(tie)Bloomer                          13-3            12                    9     
   Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Hayward 5, West Salem 4, Southern Door 4, Marshall 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3.

Division 4
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week               
1.  Aquinas  (9)                              15-0          116                    1               
2.  Laconia  (1)                              18-0          102            T2               
3.  Lourdes  Academy  (2)              13-1            97                  T2               
4.  Wisconsin  Heights                  15-0            86                    4               
5.  Melrose-Mindoro                      15-0            71                    5               
6.  Howards  Grove                          15-1            59                    6               
7.  Neillsville                              13-1            49                    7               
8.  Wittenberg-Birnamwood          14-0            37                    9               
9.  Mineral  Point                          13-3            18                  NR               
10.  Marathon                                  13-3            14                    8               
   Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Ozaukee 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3.

Division 5
School                                  Record    Points    Last  Week
1.  Clayton  (12)                    15-0          120                    1
2.  Black  Hawk                        15-0          108                    3
3.  McDonell  Central            13-2            86                    2
4.  Flambeau                            14-1            80                    5
5.  Tri-County                        15-0            68                    7
6.  Bangor                                13-3            65                    4
7.  Shullsburg                        12-3            44                    8
8.  Loyal                                  14-3            25                    9
9.  Riverdale                          12-3            23                    6
(tie)Newman  Catholic          12-4            23                  10
   Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 7, Rio 5, Seneca 3, Living Word Lutheran 3.
 

