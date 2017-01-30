Chippewa Falls Police explain deadly force training

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police have not released the names of those involved in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Scottish Inn and Suites after 7 a.m.

Eau Claire Police received a call saying there was a man with a gun in the parking lot, and he was pointing the gun at people and cars in the area. Police said the first officer on the scene found the 49-year-old man, there was a confrontation, and the officer shot him. Officers immediately tried giving the man CPR but said he died at the scene.

Eau Claire Police said the officer who fired is a 19-year veteran with the department. The La Crosse Police Department is investigating the incident. A La Crosse Police captain told News 18 Monday they were still in the process of interviewing witnesses or people connected to the case, processing the scene, and packaging evidence.

The incident raised questions on social media as to why police did not try to injure the man instead. In light of the recent situation, the Eau Claire Police and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department did not comment on the issue, but the Chippewa Falls Police explained standard training that they say prepares officers to make life-or-death decisions in the real world.

During what the police call force-on-force training, officers use simunition weapons with rounds that leave paint marks on officers if they are hit. They are put in fake scenarios and have to make split-second decisions on whether or not to use deadly force.

Chippewa Falls Police said they train to shoot at the largest part of the body because in a high-stress situation with adrenaline flowing, it can be hard to shoot a moving target.

"The movies portray actors shooting very accurately, never missing a target, but in real life, it is not like that," Lt. David BeBeau with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said. "Training standards do not teach us to shoot for an arm or a leg. We are taught to stop the threat. If an officer is taking fire and we don't stop the threat, then the officer may be injured or killed, or a member of the public could be injured or killed. Just because we shoot somebody in the arm or leg doesn't mean they are not going to keep shooting back at us."

Police said they do have less-lethal options like tasers and bean-bag rounds, but the type of force used depends on each individual situation. Police have to consider whether or not the suspect has a weapon, if the officer has back-up on scene and many other factors.