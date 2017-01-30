Wisconsin youth prison faces second federal lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A former Wisconsin youth prison inmate has filed a federal lawsuit alleging staff ignored signs that she was contemplating suicide and failed to prevent her from hanging herself.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, is the second federal action involving the prison in a week. Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit on Jan. 23 alleging guards needlessly pepper spray inmates and place them in solitary confinement.

The new lawsuit alleges the girl told prison staff she was having suicidal thoughts in October 2015. She hung herself in her cell that November. Guards saved her but she suffered a brain injury and will require around-the-clock care the rest of her life.

The lawsuit alleges the staff's indifference amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

A Department of Corrections spokesman didn't immediately return a message.