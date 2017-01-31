Wisconsin AG won't say whether he'll sue over immigration

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel isn't saying he might challenge President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions or whether he supports them.

Schimel, a Republican, said during a news conference Monday that he would consider legal action if he felt Trump overreached his constitutional authority or the policy has what Schimel called a "negative impact" on Wisconsin.

He said the Department of Justice's solicitor general's office is reviewing a New York federal judge's order blocking part of Trump's restrictions. Once that review is complete his office will decide whether the DOJ has a role to play.

Asked if he agreed with Trump's restrictions, Schimel called them a policy decision that isn't any of his business. But he said he's not afraid to sue the federal government just because there's a new president.