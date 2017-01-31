Wisconsin DPI proposes teacher licensing changes

Madison (WKOW) - State education officials want rule changes for obtaining a teaching license to help address staffing shortages in Wisconsin.

The Department of Public Instruction hosted a hearing Monday, taking comment on the proposals that would expand emergency changes adopted last year. Several people showed up to speak for and against the recommendations.

"I'm hopeful that in the future we can rectify the situation, the way we view teachers, but I understand in the sense of the bill, helping us get through the times that we're in," said former teacher Tom Heninger.

On the opposition, candidate for state superintendent, Rick Melcher said, "Overall, it just waters down the teaching profession and it enables the outside influence, we're trying to kill off public education."

Some of the changes include licensing for older teachers, extending options for emergency licenses and the length of time a substitute can teach.