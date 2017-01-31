Americans to bet $4.7B on Super Bowl 51

Washington, DC (WQOW) – The sights and sounds of Super Bowl 51 will be in full swing on Sunday, and with it, Americans are expected to spend billions of dollars on sports betting.

The American Gaming Association estimates Americans will spend $4.7 billion placing bets between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, marking an 11 percent rise from 2016's Super Bowl. The gaming association reports that 97 percent, about $4.5 billion, will be placed illegally due to a failed federal ban signed into law in 1992.

The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) states Nevada is the only U.S. State allowed to offer traditional sports betting, where about $132 million will be waged through sports books by kickoff.