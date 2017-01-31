$1M Powerball ticket expires Thursday

MADISON (Press Release) -- A Powerball ticket worth $1 million is set to expire on Thursday.

A ticket sold in Madison for the August 6, 2016 Powerball drawing matched five of the first five numbers drawn, but not the Powerball. That combination entitles its owner to $1 million but only until Thursday.

"Once lottery numbers are drawn, winners have 180 days to claim their prize," said Casey Langan, Wisconsin Lottery spokesman.

To meet the deadline, the missing Madison ticket must either be claimed at the Wisconsin Lottery's headquarters at 2135 Rimrock Road in Madison, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017, or mailed in and postmarked before February 3.

"If the ticket goes unclaimed, then the $1 million prize is returned to all Wisconsinites in the form of property tax relief," Langan said.

The unclaimed Powerball ticket was sold at Kelley's Market, also known as Aberg Avenue Mobil, at 2601 Shopko Drive in Madison. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000. Aberg Avenue Mobil received its incentive for selling the winning ticket last year.

The winning numbers from the August 6, 2016 drawing were 20, 33, 36, 47 and 52 with a Powerball of 12. The Power Play number was 3.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be worth an estimated $206 million ($124,400,000 in cash).