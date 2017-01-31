UPDATE: Eau Claire County humane staff call off search, receive reports horses were claimed

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) – A local animal shelter is no longer searching for the owners of four horses, who were seen roaming near Fall Creek since Monday.

Sarah Hewitt, the humane officer with the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said staff stopped receiving calls about the horses, who were found roaming off of Country Road J near Fall Creek, Mathwig Road and Zimmerman Road.

Hewitt said they received several Facebook comments on Wednesday saying that the horses have been claimed. Hewitt said they are no longer pursuing the search.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Eau Claire County Humane Association is in need of your help.

The animal shelter's humane officer told News 18 four horses were found on Monday off of County Road J near Fall Creek. She said since then, the horses have been sighted near Mathwig Road and Zimmerman Road. The humane officer said law enforcement have not been able to corral the horses to safety, and the horses are still on the loose.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association is asking for the horses' owner to come forward and help staff and law enforcement in corralling the horses to safety. If anyone has information as to whom these horses might belong to or if you see them again, please call the Eau Claire County Dispatch Center at 715-839-4972, and they will route you to the humane officer.