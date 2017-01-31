Free tax preparation services to be offered through UW-Eau Claire VITA program

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Have you filed your taxes yet?
If your yearly income is $54,000 or less, UW-Eau Claire accounting students will be providing free income tax return preparation services through the the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns on a first-come, first-serve basis starting February 6 until April 12, except during spring break on March 20 and 22.
The free tax preparation service will be available every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each day. Services will take place at the RCU Shopko South Office, located off of 1049 W Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.
VITA volunteers are asking taxpayers to bring the following information:
-Photo ID
-Social Security Card for taxpayer and all dependents
-Earning statements
-Copy of last year's tax return
-Child care provider information
-Rent certificates from landlord or property tax statement
-Your bank's routing and account numbers for direct deposit
-Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Care Statements
VITA volunteers said to file taxes electronically for people filing jointly tax return, both spouses need to be present to sign the required forms.
The UW-Eau Claire VITA said it's been providing tax assistance for nearly 25 years. In 2016, accounting students prepared more than 900 tax returns.
