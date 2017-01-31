Non-profits release alternative state budget at State Office Building in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday, non-profit groups, including the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families and the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses, among others, stood in front of the State Office Building, located off of West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. They announced the release of their alternative state budget called, "A Wisconsin Budget for All".

Group leaders said new investments to make Wisconsin communities thrive are possible if lawmakers are able to fix the tax system. Leaders said alternative budget makes investments in work, education and health that they said "are fully funded by closing special interest tax giveaways that have been inserted in the Wisconsin tax code by the Governor and Legislature."



They believe the state will benefit from creating thousands of jobs for people who are low-income, free technical college for high school graduates and implementing opioid prevention and treatment programs.



Citizen Action of Wisconsin reports that the alternative budget is being released statewide ahead of Governor Scott Walker's release of the state budget proposal on February 8.



"We are just assuming, and take for granted, that we don't have enough resources to invest in our communities to help them thrive, and we would like to say that's not true," said Ken Taylor, executive director of Wisconsin Council on Children and Families. "We can make different choices. Budgets are about choices and we can make different choices as a state and this is a starting point in that discussion."



Leaders said the funding in their budget would come from eliminating the manufacturing and agriculture credit, which gives tax breaks to certain manufacturers and agriculture producers and taxing capital gain, like an ordinary income, and not at a lower rate.