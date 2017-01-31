Iowa woman drives thousands of miles to rescue paralyzed dog

Dubuque, Iowa (KWWL) - A dog, originally from a Tennessee puppy mill, has a second chance at life.

Jane Wickler, from Iowa, has rescued Butterfly, a paralyzed dog who is now getting lots of love and attention. "I tell people it's kinda like a Flintstone's car. You just pedal yourself around."

It may not be the way most dogs get around. “Oh yeah, the personality is about 50 pounds even she is just 36."

But, this wheelchair, and this woman have given life back to butterfly. "There is so much personality now. She was like a 12-year-old dog. She was just tired and blah. Oh, now she is a sassy girl."

You'll find Butterfly three to four days a week, greeting customers and taking all the treats she can handle. No one knows for sure, but Wickler believes Butterfly was kicked from behind, dislodging her stomach, crushing her vertebrae and paralyzing her.

After hearing her story, Wickler traveled 1,900 miles in 23 hours to rescue Butterfly and get her into her new ride. "And there was so much joy in her, in being able to move."

Now Butterfly's the star of the show, and not only is she loving it, so is everyone else. "Absolutely love her. Some will shop just when she's here just to see her. It's been absolutely phenomenal. She brings more to this place than some perfectly able-bodied dog does,” Wickler said.

Butterfly's owner wants to raise money to help firefighters buy oxygen masks for animals.

You can follow her and "Butterfly the Wheelie Legged Bulldog" on Facebook.