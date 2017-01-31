Senate committee votes in favor of Betsy DeVos

(CNN) – Betsy DeVos is one step closer to becoming the new head of the department of education.

President Trump's nominee was approved by a senate committee Tuesday, despite efforts by senate democrats to halt the proceedings.

The Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions voted twice, 12-11 to approve her nomination. The vote came after reports that DeVos plagiarized quotes during her confirmation hearing.

Her confirmation by the full senate is still up in the air. Members of her own party have said they will not commit to voting for her.