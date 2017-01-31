Rodgers and Munn engaged? Ring sparks speculation - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Rodgers and Munn engaged? Ring sparks speculation

Posted:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

(WAOW) - Fire up the rumor mill.

Entertainment websites, including “People”, are speculating about a possible engagement for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn.

“People” reports that Munn was seen wearing a “sparkler” on her left hand ring finger. Traditionally, that’s where people wear an engagement ring.

The photo in question was snapped Saturday when the couple was leaving a party in Beverly Hills.

There’s been no official announcement from Rodgers or Munn.

They’ve been dating since 2014.

Here’s how social media is reacting to the possible union of the king and queen of Titletown:

