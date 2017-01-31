State Superintendent Tony Evers wants to see more funding for rural schools

Eau Claire (WQOW) - State Superintendent Dr. Tony Evers was the keynote speaker at a WorkKeys Leadership Conference in Eau Claire, and News 18 asked him about some of the most important issues facing Wisconsin schools.



Evers said rural schools need to be a priority in the next state budget, which will be released by Governor Walker in early February.



Evers said he is asking the governor to increase funding for rural schools, because they have a hard time keeping up with current trends, like broadband internet and maintaining the best teachers.



He is also seeking $10.4 million to reimburse high transportation costs and $5.5 million to pay staff. He said teachers in small communities are underpaid and lack resources, so they leave for other positions.



"We have a lot of people that live in rural Wisconsin, and any way you slice it, even in declining enrollment, we will always have rural schools in rural Wisconsin," Evers said. "As you know in Eau Claire, these schools are really in small towns, and so as those schools decline in resources, the community's quality of life declines also."



News 18 also asked Evers about his upcoming election. He is facing Dodgeville Superintendent John Humphries and retired Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz in a primary on February 21. Evers said his track record speaks for itself, and he expects the people of Wisconsin to respond to that.

