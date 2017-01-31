Milwaukee-area Jewish center evacuated due to threat

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay has been evacuated for a threat, according to a report from WISN-TV. The Milwaukee television station reports streets near the center, at North Santa Monica Boulevard and East Devon Street, are blocked off.

WISN reports witnesses told them children inside the daycare at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center were taken to the nearby Cardinal Stritch University campus.

The center's website had a message that read, "The JCC is currently CLOSED. We'll update you when we have more information."

Elsewhere Tuesday, police have reportedly responded to bomb threats at Jewish centers in New York, New Mexico, California, Colorado and Utah.