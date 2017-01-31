(10) Wisconsin 57, Illinois 43 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

(10) Wisconsin 57, Illinois 43

   CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Ethan Happ scored 14 points and led the way in No. 10 Wisconsin's 57-43 rout over Illinois on Tuesday night.
   Wisconsin (19-3, 8-1 Big Ten) started the game with a 16-2 run and never trailed.
   Much of the hot start came from the open 3-pointers Illinois allowed Wisconsin's players to take -- the Badgers shot 7 of 23 from 3-point range in the game.
   The Badgers big men dominated the game in the post, out-rebounding Illinois 45-36, including 19-6 on the offensive boards.
   Nigel Hayes scored 11 points and added eight rebounds for Wisconsin.
   Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan both had 10 points for Illinois (13-10, 3-7).
 

