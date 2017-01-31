Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts accepting members who identify transgender

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For over 100 years, boys all across the country have had a chance to be a part of Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts programs. Now, that same opportunity is available for the transgender community.

Starting immediately, Boy Scouts of America will start accepting applications based on gender identity instead of based on a birth certificate. Here in the Chippewa Valley, Tim Molepske, the scout executive for the Chippewa Valley Council-Boy Scouts of America, said that while this was a move made at the national level, it's one the local chapter fully supports.

"I can definitely understand why that is important, and the way we're looking at it and the way we're going to keep going is that it doesn't change the quality and type of program we serve,” Molepske said. “Those children that are joining are just the same to us. So, we're looking forward to serving the youth in our program.”

Staff said as of now, the Chippewa Valley chapter has never received an application from a transgender boy.