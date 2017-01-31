Wisconsin State Capitol turns 100 years old

Madison (WQOW) – An historic building in Madison is another year older.

As part of a centennial kick-off celebration, Governor Scott Walker proclaimed Tuesday, January 31 as “State Capitol 100th Anniversary Day” throughout the badger state.

In a press release, Governor Walker said the state capitol is a symbol of democracy in Wisconsin. “With unique features like the 'Resources of Wisconsin' mural and 'Wisconsin' statue on top of the top, it's no wonder this beautiful building was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2001," Governor Walker said.

Governor Walker said there will be a series of events and special features held at the the State Capitol throughout the year to honor the milestone and remember the events and people who served Wisconsin over the past ten decades.