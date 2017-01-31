Man sentenced for Trempealeau County church arson

A man charged with setting fire to a church in the village of Trempealeau will spend two years on probation.

John Humm pleaded guilty Monday to arson, criminal damage to property, and obstructing an officer. The judge also ordered him to pay restitution, and not drink alcohol during probation.

Police said in July 2016, Humm broke a window at St. Bartholomews Catholic church and was pouring gasoline inside, while fire burned outside. He was tased by police after running from the scene. Police say Humm had an alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit for driving.