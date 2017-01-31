'Tadpole Tank' offers scholarship opportunities for junior entrepreneurs

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- A quest for a better hairbrush turned a Menomonie woman into an international entrepreneur. Now she's paying it forward to the area's most pint-sized innovators.

Kim Nimsgern owns Casual Panache, Inc., a beauty supply business based in Menomonie, which sends products all around the world. Nimsgern credits much of her success to the opportunities available in the Chippewa Valley.



Now, Nimgern has started 'Tadpole Tank', a spin off of the ABC show 'Shark Tank,' where young entrepreneurs will have a chance to win a scholarship of up to $1,500.

"There's so much promise and so much potential in our young people. I've seen it with the ones I've worked with through junior achievement or when I was a counselor, and in my children and my children's friends, that I just really want to support and encourage them to follow their dreams and to dream big. There's a quote something about, being successful because you're crazy enough to think you can. I want these young people to be crazy enough to think they can do it too," said Nimsgren.

'Tadpole Tank' is open to anyone under 18. Applications are open and will remain open until June. Submissions can be made on the Tadpole Tank website.