Proposal to reduce fire safety requirements in new buildings discussed in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A state proposal to lower requirements for fire prevention devices in new buildings in Wisconsin sparked a heated debate at a public forum hosted by Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services in Eau Claire.

One of the proposed changes is to reduce the number of buildings requiring a sprinkler system. The current law requires sprinklers for a building with more than three units. The new proposal says only buildings with more than 20 units in a building need a sprinkler system.

Members of the Wisconsin State Fire Chief's Association said sprinklers could save lives and prevent property damage. Chief David Bloom said Monday night's fire in Sun Prairie could have been prevented if the building had a sprinkler system. That fire displaced 20 people.

Another issue up for debate is a proposal that would stop a requirement expansion for electrical fire and electrocution prevention devices in new homes. Those devices are called arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) and ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs). AFCIs are breakers that detect dangerous arching in wires behind walls and damaged electrical cords. They shut down electrical systems before fires can start. GFCIs are in potential wet areas of the home and prevent electrocution.

"I don't understand why the department that has safety in their name, and safety in their mission, doesn't look at safety when they look at rolling back these issues," Fire Chief Rob Ugaste said.



Firefighters and electrical inspectors said keeping the requirements for AFCIs and GFCIs is a common sense.

"The requirement of GFCIs should remain because it is important to the safety and welfare of citizens throughout this state," Eau Claire Fire Chief Chris Bell said.

City of Eau Claire Electrical Inspector Mark Steffen said when used, the interrupters prevent 50-percent of all fires. Bloom said for an average 2,000 square foot home, the cost of AFCIs and GFCIs are about $240.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builder's Association said those costs can add up quickly.

"On average, regulations imposed by government at all levels accounts for 24.3 percent of a new, single-family home built for sale," Jon Swieters with the Chippewa Valley Home Builder's Association said. "The update, as currently drafted, moves the electrical code forward to protect the safety of Wisconsin families while not pricing them out of new pricing options with increased regulatory burden."

Abby Fisk, a 17-year-old burn victim from Eau Claire, said removing the financial burden is not worth the burn.

"If not having those there causes a house fire, that's so much more than an injury that you can put a band aid on and be fine with" Fisk said. "It's something that lasts a lifetime."

When Fisk was 8-years-old, she suffered second degree burns to her hands and third degree burns to her feet, ankles, and shins after falling into the ashes from a fire.

"I lived in the hospital for a month, and I had numerous surgeries, including one where they took the first layer of skin off my back and transplanted it onto my feet," Fisk said.

She said she had about six major and six minor surgeries and was forced to re-learn how to walk.

"I couldn't really talk to my friends about it because it grossed them out," Fisk said. "It was very isolating when I was younger. I went through years just feeling so self-conscious and like there was something wrong with me because of my burns."

Now showing her scars in confidence, Fisk hoped her story will prove spending extra money on home-building costs could save lives.

"You can't put a price on a human life."



The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services said if anyone would like to submit comments for or against this proposal, they need to be in by Thursday, Feb. 2 to be included in the official record.