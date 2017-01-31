Last day to make claim in $52M milk price fixing settlement

MADISON (WKOW) -- Today is your last chance to take part in a $52 million class action settlement.

The suit alleges that some dairy co-ops and others conspired to fix prices by reducing the size of their herds, thus raising the price of milk.

Anyone who bought milk any time since 2003 is eligible to get in on the settlement, but claims must be made by the end of the day Tuesday, January 31. You can make those claims here.

There is no proof of purchase required to sign up for the settlement.

The $52 million dollar pool will be divided among the lawyers and every consumer who signs up.