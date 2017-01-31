President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Court

Washington, D.C (WQOW) -- President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 49-year-old was appointed to that post by President George W. Bush. Gorsuch has experience with the Supreme Court, once serving as a clerk.

At Tuesday night's announcement, Gorsuch said he will be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of the United States.



If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat vacated when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away. He would also be the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991 at 43.



Republicans refused to consider President Barack Obama's nominee for the seat, saying the choice should go Obama's successor.



A number of Wisconsin's leaders in Washington, D.C. applauded the President's selection.



Speaker Paul Ryan wrote: “In Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump has fulfilled his pledge to nominate a judge who has a demonstrated loyalty to the Constitution and a strong commitment to life. He is a phenomenal nominee for the Supreme Court. His belief in judicial restraint will serve the Court—and the country—very well. I also commend his career-long fight to uphold the constitutional right of religious liberty. I am confident my colleagues in the Senate will confirm Judge Gorsuch.”



Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) also voiced his support of the pick, saying: “Replacing Justice Antonin Scalia, a man of unwavering devotion to freedom and the rule of law, is a daunting task. From what I've heard and read, it appears that Judge Gorsuch has a similar fidelity to the Constitution and integrity to apply the law as a judge, not a superlegislator. I’m looking forward to meeting Judge Gorsuch and supporting his nomination. I urge my Senate colleagues to do the same.”



However, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) struck a different chord, writing: “President Trump took an oath eleven days ago to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, but since he was sworn into office he has pursued a go it alone approach of extremism. With this Supreme Court nomination, President Trump has made it clear he has no interest in being a President for all Americans and that he is intent on creating more division in our country. Instead of putting forward a mainstream nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, he has offered someone who will have a hard time earning bipartisan support.

“The importance of the Supreme Court and the decisions they make have a profound effect on the daily lives of all Americans so I will do my job to fully review Judge Gorsuch’s record. I also look forward to meeting with him because I have a number of concerns and questions about his deeply troubling record, particularly his rulings against disabled students, against workers, and against women’s reproductive health care.

“The American people deserve an independent Supreme Court Justice who will protect the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Americans, not someone who will put his own political preferences above the law and legislate President Trump’s far right agendafrom the bench of our nation’s highest court. That is the test I will apply as I give fair consideration to this nomination.”