2 arrested, thousands of dollars in cash and drugs seized in Madison investigation

Madison (WKOW) - Authorities say hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and multiple guns were among the items seized in a drug investigation last Tuesday.

The Dane County Narcotics Task force was joined by Fitchburg Police, the DEA, DCI and MPD SWAT as surveillance was set up on the suspects' two Madison residences. One location was in the 6500 block of Tottenham Road, the other was on Brompton Circle.

The team also set up surveillance at a Fitchburg apartment, located in the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road. Authorities say they had received information that this location was a stash house where drugs were being kept.

Around 6 p.m. on January 24, a search warrant was executed on the Fitchburg apartment after the suspects arrived.

Around 70 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of $356,000 was recovered. Inside one of the cars the suspects' were in, 2 kilograms of cocaine was found. Task Force leaders say the street value totaled $86,000.

More than $20,000 cash was seized from another vehicle connected to the suspects.

At the Tottenham Road address, four guns were found, including two that were loaded, as well as a smaller amount of marijuana. The investigation also seized a scale, drug packaging, cell phones, ammunition and other evidence.

33-year-old Santos A.Garcia-Partida and 24-year-old Luis Garardo Hernandez-Hernandez were arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is reviewing the cases, and the defendants could be tried in federal court.