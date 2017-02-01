Two car crash in Pierce County

Pierce Co. (Press Release) - On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, shortly after 11 p.m., the Pierce County Dispatch Center was notified of a two vehicle accident with injuries on US Hwy 63 at 150th Ave in Trenton Township.



A 2011 Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling northbound on US Hwy 63 and was being operated by Eric A. Carlson, age 44, from Ellsworth WI. A 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on US Hwy 63 and was being operated by Robert C. Zimdars, age 55, from Red Wing, MN.



Carlson was attempting to make a left hand turn onto CTH VV when he struck Mr. Zimdars’ vehicle as it was traveling southbound. Both subjects were lone occupants of their vehicles.

Carslon was not injured and Mr. Zimdars was transported by Red Wing Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing with unknown injuries. Zimdars’ vehicle became fully engulfed upon impact.



The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Red Wing Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Fire Department, Hager City First Responders, and Pierce County Highway Department.



The accident remains under investigation at this time.