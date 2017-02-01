Menomonie Boys and Girls Club reopens after closure due to financial instability

Menomonie (WQOW) – An area non-profit is reopening its doors after closing in 2016.

On February 13, the Boys and Girls Club – Menomonie Center will reopen its site in River Heights Elementary School. The Menomonie club opened in April 2014 and closed in August 2016 due to financial instability.

Sara Antonson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, said during the past months, the Boys and Girls Club Advisory Council in Menomonie has worked to raise funds for the reopening. Antonson said the School District of the Menomonie Area also pledged support of the program through a contract for services for after school programming.

As stated in a press release, the Boys and Girls Club – Menomonie Center provides programming for youth in third through fifth grades. In 2016, more than 100 youth members participated in the after school and full day summer programmings.