Paramedics help man after he slips and falls, then help shovel his driveway

MADISON (WKOW) -- An elderly man who needed help after he fell Tuesday morning received that and more with the help of paramedics.

The City of Madison Fire Department said the east-side man called saying he needed help getting off the ground. He told fire officials he slipped and fell while blowing snow outside his home.

Paramedics said these calls are common, but this time, they went a step further to help the man.

The 82-year-old was sitting in the snow at the end of his driveway when paramedics arrived. Officials say his snowblower was running beside him, and that he wasn't hurt, but he needed help getting up. Paramedics turned off the snowblower and helped the man get back on his feet.

He insisted he did not need any medical attention.

After paramedics helped the man back into his home, they grabbed the snowblower and a shovel to remove the rest of the snow from the man's driveway and sidewalks.

After clearing the snow, they checked in with the man to let him know where he could find his shovel and snowblower the next time he needed them.